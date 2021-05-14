Michael B. Yongue Makes New $239,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Michael B. Yongue purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $106.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.