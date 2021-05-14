Michael B. Yongue Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Michael B. Yongue acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after buying an additional 175,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $307.93 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.81 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

