Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

