Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,826 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 2.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.89. 12,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average is $143.95. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $81.09 and a one year high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

