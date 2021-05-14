Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2,451.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

