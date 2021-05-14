Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 328.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $156.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.