MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) COO Buys $46,406.25 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $275,343.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Len D. Devaisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Len D. Devaisher bought 15 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $465.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $501.74 million, a PE ratio of 149.53 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

