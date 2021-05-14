Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,371 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

