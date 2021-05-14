Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.14% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.