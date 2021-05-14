Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321,906 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,892,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 804,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,688,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of RDHL opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $277.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.71. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The company had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

