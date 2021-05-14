Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 134,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 172,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.