Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 58,904 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 86.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,904 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

