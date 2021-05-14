Mike Slessor Sells 25,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $47,309,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after buying an additional 480,369 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $19,578,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

