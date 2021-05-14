Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Scotiabank currently has $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 243,936 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.