Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) PT Raised to $60.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,360. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

