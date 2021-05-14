Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Separately, CL King lifted their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of MTX opened at $83.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $451,960.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

