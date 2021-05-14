Mirrored Tesla Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.80 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be purchased for $584.49 or 0.01156074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a total market capitalization of $35.80 million and $829,645.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00085084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00622164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00236410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.01134889 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01206216 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 61,254 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance. Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

