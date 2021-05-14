Mitchell R. Little Sells 2,529 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $142.12 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after purchasing an additional 231,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

