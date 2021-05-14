Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITSY opened at $441.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $277.00 and a 1-year high of $481.77. The company has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $15.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

