Mizuho Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $36.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.08.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,707 shares of company stock worth $2,694,229. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,567 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

