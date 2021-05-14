Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.50.

NYSE MHK opened at $218.97 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $81,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

