Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.570-3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.10. 257,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

