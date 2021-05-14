Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 411,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.11. Moleculin Biotech has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

