MonaCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.30 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $171.35 million and $10.30 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00005082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,295.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.17 or 0.08049778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.10 or 0.02608618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.09 or 0.00651310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00208594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.86 or 0.00818515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.31 or 0.00665383 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.73 or 0.00613558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007559 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

