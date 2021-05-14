Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $120.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $101.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.77%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

