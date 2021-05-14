Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Moog stock opened at $87.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

