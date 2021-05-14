Morgan Stanley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $30.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.94.

NYSE:TECK opened at $24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

