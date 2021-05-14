Morgan Stanley Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $145.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.19.

WYNN opened at $122.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

