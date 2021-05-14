Morgan Stanley Cuts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $197.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $173.58 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $151.18 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

