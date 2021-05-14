Morgan Stanley Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $238.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.13.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $214.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.