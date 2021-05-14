Morgan Stanley Raises People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $21.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.63.

PBCT stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,825.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

