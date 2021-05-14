Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of KBC Group stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

