Morgan Stanley Trims Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price to $38.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

GO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

