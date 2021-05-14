Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) PT Raised to C$39.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSI. CIBC boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

Shares of TSE:MSI traded up C$0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching C$31.57. 91,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,436. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.08. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$26.22 and a 52-week high of C$34.28.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

