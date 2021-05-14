MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €75.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.88 ($124.56).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €66.64 ($78.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €61.66 ($72.54) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

