Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Purchases £152,500 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Gary Marshall acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Shares of MCL opened at GBX 60.15 ($0.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.62. Morses Club PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.12 ($1.03). The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Thursday.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

