Morses Club’s (MCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:MCL traded up GBX 4.07 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 62.07 ($0.81). The stock had a trading volume of 362,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,595. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.62. The stock has a market cap of £82.27 million and a P/E ratio of 16.71. Morses Club has a 12-month low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.12 ($1.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

In related news, insider Graeme Campbell purchased 40,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77). Also, insider Gary Marshall purchased 250,000 shares of Morses Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

