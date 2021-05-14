Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.05 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Motus GI by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOTS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

