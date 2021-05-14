Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Commerzbank downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

