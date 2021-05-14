Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

RACE opened at $197.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

