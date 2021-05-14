Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,108 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.