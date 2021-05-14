Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $471.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $490.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.