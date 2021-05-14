Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $623.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $638.10 and its 200 day moving average is $532.52. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $283.31 and a 52 week high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.