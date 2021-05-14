MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0130 (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $81.50 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,569,124 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

