Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $34.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $33.70. 18,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,714. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.