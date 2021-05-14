MRJ Capital Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.5% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 143,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.98. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.