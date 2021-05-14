MRJ Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

MRJ Capital Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.5% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.64. 1,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,724. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

