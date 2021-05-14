MU DANK Price Reaches $0.11 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. MU DANK has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $84,388.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MU DANK has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One MU DANK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00055119 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MU DANK Profile

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,719,482 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK.

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

