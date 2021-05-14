Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley Sells 2,400 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,476.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MUR traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,252. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

