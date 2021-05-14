Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $91,167.89 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MUR opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

